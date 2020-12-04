Lentswe La Botlhokwa Pono is back with a new album

A group of talented and disabled musicians, Lentswe La Batlhoka Pono who have been in the industry for more than three decades have released a new album called Sesifikile.

This is the same group which the late great musician, Donald Botshelo was part of before going solo in the early 2000s.

The six tracked album was recorded at Flowmore Studio. One of the group’s members and composer , Sespo Mzakhiwe told Showtime in an interview that as Lentswe La Batlhoka Pono, they believe that the new offering is a great step ahead in their music talent. “The name Sesifikile means we have arrived and we promise our fans the best out of us going forward,” he said.

In addition, the singer said they compiled songs based on what was happening in their environment as well as their life experiences. “Our disability doesn’t hinder us from penetrating the music industry scene and other social activities. To us music is

Banners

passion despite the ups and downs in this industry," he highlighted. He also thanked legends like Frank Buddha Boss, Sespo, Tore, DaisyNelson Timmy Tom, Dallow and The Great for giving the album the punch it needed.

Looking back, Lentswe La Batlhoka Pono started music in 1989 at Mochudi Resource Center for the blind as a school band called African Formers. The band consisted of 6 visually impaired men namely Fred Ntongwa, Pule Dikoker, Tomas Phemelo, Tirafalo Othusitse, Sespo Mzakhiwe and the late Botshelo. In 2000 Lentswe La Batlhoka Pono released their first album called Mare Ba Wrong. It was followed by Lebaka La Lefatshe, On A Friday and The Only Way To survive. Sesifikile is their fifth album having released the last one in 2011.