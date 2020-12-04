BJB

After venturing into music six years ago, Kaele Keikelame known as Bontle Jwa Botswana AKA BJB is taking the entertainment industry by storm.

The talented artist who is also an MC and a blogger revealed to Arts & Culture that it has been a few years for him building his image into a brand and it got successful making him one of most rated and important stars in the performing industry.

“I am an uprising musician known country wide, recognized for hard work, passion and focus, already making it into main stream having collaborated with well-established faces like Motlha, ATI, Amantle Brown and Ron James,’’ he boosted.

BJB went on to state that he will soon launch his own studio where he will record and master music for the disabled artists free of charge.

With more than a thousand and sixty followers, on his Facebook Page BJB has extended his hype towards potential market by

Banners

being invited to radio interviews like Motsweding FM, RB2 FM, Yarona FM, Metro and Gabs FM to mention but a few.

“The brand BJB has been emerging in line-ups with big acts because I have recently worked with giants in South Africa having a latest offering with Trademark titled Shake Shake and Thulasizwe with Mass Ram,’’ he added.

At the moment, the performer is using Tingting BW website to sell his music online. Moreover, he also indicated that he uses Social Media Platforms like Facebook and Twitter to reach large potential fans.

Managed by Ron James Productions PTY LTD, the artist has been promoting more up-coming labels like Uzo Qwala and WUZA but currently working on new music with more recognized names to be released before the year end.