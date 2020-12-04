OP dragged into Saleshando suspension, row

Lawyers representing Dineo Saleshando, the Leader of the Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando’s wife, have demanded that President Mokgweetsi Masisi clarify his relationship with an employee whose complaints allegedly led to Dineo’s suspension from Express Credit.

Express Credit, a quick loan company, suspended Dineo recently as CEO, saying it was investigating several issues including the alleged ill-treatment of an employee (name known to Mmegi) and wrongfully addressing the Office of the President (OP) without board approval contrary to her contract of employment. Express Credit director, Una Hewitt wrote to Dineo saying her alleged actions had exposed the company to “political and reputational risks”.

Mmegi has learnt that prior to her suspension, Dineo, through her lawyer, Dutch Leburu had written to the OP seeking the office to clarify the relationship between Masisi and the employee.

The employee, said to be married to the son of a close Masisi relative, had allegedly clashed with Dineo over the improper acquisition of movement permits during the July/August lockdown in Greater Gaborone earlier this year.

In his letter dated August 27, Leburu said the employee had frequently cited a close relationship with Masisi as the reason she was able to secure the movement permits, shrugging off Dineo’s complaints and remonstrations.

“Express Credit, being a regulated micro-lending company is not classified as an essential service provider in line with the issued COVID-19 regulations.

“The above notwithstanding, the employee was able to secure permits through the company Express Credit, without express authorisation from the company.

“On enquiry by management, she claimed to be family to the President and consequently being able to secure permits, against the set COVID regulations.

“The issue was subsequently escalated to group management wherein the employee continually flagged her closeness to His Excellency and expressed resentment that she could be investigated on the basis that she illegally secured the permits.

“This turn of events, and more particularly her reference to closeness to His Excellency has created consternation between company and our client,” the lawyer said.

Leburu added that Dineo was seen to be accusing the “President’s family” on matters relating to the permits.

He said they were writing to enquire from Masisi whether they knew the employee, and whether she was family to the President. He also wanted to find out whether the President’s family facilitated the procurement of

permits and whether it was factually correct that the President’s family was unhappy with enquiries about how the employee secured the movement permits.

“We write this letter fully aware of instances where people have flagged the President’s name in an effort to override the rule of law and/or to gain unnecessary advantage from corporate bodies and public institutions,” Leburu said.

In response to Leburu’s correspondence, Attorney General, Advocate Abraham Keetshabe was curt.

“Kindly be advised that His Excellency the President has no knowledge and/or any interest in this matter. You are at liberty to carry out your own investigations on the matter.”

The dispute took on a political tone this week, after Labour Minister and Gaborone North MP, Mpho Balopi brought the matter up in Parliament hinting that Dineo had been suspended for defrauding workers by failing to pay them funds claimed under the wage subsidy.

MP Saleshando approached Speaker Phandu Skelemani seeking permission to make a personal explanation on the floor of Parliament.

“The point of procedure was procedurally used by Honourable Balopi to make damning claims against my wife, Dineo Saleshando.

“In the main, Minister Balopi whose portfolio responsibility includes adjudication of labour disputes, alleged that he is in receipt of claims that Dineo Saleshando has defrauded some citizens by failing to pay them funds that were claimed from the wage subsidy on their behalf,” Saleshando said.

He stated that his wife had never been directly involved with any claims from the COVID-19 wage subsidy fund, nor the disbursement of such funds to the intended beneficiaries.

“Any claims associating her with the wage subsidy funds are baseless, malicious and intended to score cheap political points,” Saleshando said.

He said if the claims were true, the Botswana Democratic Party top leadership would not have resorted to ‘peddling rumours”.

“They have all the authority and obligation to expose any of her acts that amount to abuse of public funds by reporting her to the police for further investigation and prosecution, or such other relevant authority.

“In the absence of any evidence, they should refrain from spreading falsehoods,” Saleshando said.