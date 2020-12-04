Pharmacists charged

FRANCISTOWN: The Director of Hana Pharmacy and two of his pharmacists are facing a single count of being allegedly unlawfully found with medicines not registered with The Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA).

The states alleges that the director, Olivia Mudihlwa, Peter Gitari, both from Zimbabwe, and another, were unlawfully found storing medicines not registered by BoMRA at Hana Pharmacy on February 7, 2019 in Francistown.

When the trio appeared before Magistrate Joy Nametsegang on Thursday, prosecutor Joy Nametsegang from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the court that plea in the matter should be reserved.

She then added that another date of plea taking should be set.

The accused were given bail on condition that they paid cash bail of P2, 000, each, bring two citizen sureties who shall bind themselves in the same amount, attend court as and when required to do so, not interfere with witnesses, surrender their passports to Central Police in Francistown, report themselves at the police on the last Friday of every month and not commit any crime whilst on bail.

However, the third identified accused person, pleaded that the Court allow him to report himself at Molepolole where he is now based.

The accused will appear in court on February 9, 2021 for plea taking.

In the past, the Chief Executive Officer of BoMRA Dr. Stephen Ghanie said the organisation was concerned about the use of unlicensed medicines and accessibility to medicines without doctors’ prescription. Ghanie explained that BOMRA was set up by government under the Ministry of Health and Wellness in order to regulate supply chain of medicines and related substances, cosmetics and medical devices in order to ensure their quality, safety and efficacy.

“We are concerned about consumers who do

not register complementary medicines as this puts public health at the risk of illnesses as some do not know the negative effects of those medicines,” Dr. Ghanie said.

He also pointed out that most of Batswana did not read and ask about the medicines they consumed, hence ended up with a lot of health problems such as miscarriages for pregnant women as well as infertility.

“Some of the cosmetics sold in the streets are not laboratory tested and if applied to the skin some can cause cancerous diseases. Therefore, the public should always be alert, more especially women,” he added.

He indicated that promoting and ensuring safe use of medicines containing codeine remained a public health issue given the rise in reporting of misuse and dependence particularly among young Batswana.

In order to deal with such issues, Ghanie pointed out that they had engaged with different relevant stakeholders from public health, pharmaceuticals regulators and primary health care, in order to ensure patient awareness, raising public education and enforcement of the laws on regulation and importation of certain medicines in accordance with the Medicines and Related Substance Act MRA of 2013.

Meawhile, BOMRA public relations officer, Israel Kgosidiile urged the public to register medicines with the authorities and report cases of illegal trade in order to promote safe use of medicines in Botswana. “I urge the medicine consumers to apply for trade licenses with BOMRA as it will conduct regular inspections and test if the products are good for human consumption,” Kgosidiile said.