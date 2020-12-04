Court refuses to declare Magapatona a village

FANCISTOWN: Residents of Magapatona ward in Tutume received mixed results following their multipronged application they launched before Justice Bengbame Sechele in 2017.

The applicants led by Edmond Bagaketse Moabi and 340 others had taken the Attorney General to task, pleading with the Court to amongst others, declare that Magapatona met all the requirements needed for it to be considered a stand-alone village.

They also wanted the Court to declare that they had a legitimate expectation to have their headman elevated to the post of Headman of Record.

In addition, the plaintiffs sought orders directing the defendant to effect changes in all official records to reflect Magapatona as a stand-alone village and further facilitate the recognition and installation of its community leader as a Headman of Record.

“Following defendant’s entry of appearance, the plaintiffs filed a declaration in which they amplified the relief that they sought. While such declaration is in pari materia (in a similar matter) with the particulars of claim earlier filed, I deem it apposite to look at the fact (sic) that the plaintiffs are residents of Magapatona ward, Tutume village in the Central Administrative Authority under the Tutume Sub District Council, the official population census recorded Tutume village as having 17, 518 people, while Magapatona has a total of 7, 545,” said Sechele.

In addition, Sechele said that Magapatona ward had four headmen of arbitration, with one who was senior over the three others, all of whom were under the payroll of the Botswana Government. The senior headman was employed on permanent and pensionable terms while his juniors were employed on a contract basis.

Sechele continued: “Tutume village was formed around the year 1944 by grouping of the following villages: Selolwane, Thini, Madikwe and Magapatona. At the time of the grouping, Magapatona village was established where the Magapatona ward is, a place already occupied by Kgosi Magapatona.”

The grouping of the villages came about as a result of the demand by Kgosi Tshekedi Khama of the Bamangwato, Sechele added, for ease of administration.

Bangwato Regent, Sediegeng Kgamane had indicated that the villages would not lose their autonomous status, but that the villages were being grouped only for the purposes of smooth administration and for the purposes of developments being brought to the area rather than individual villages.

The residents of the four villages were reluctant to accede to the proposed grouping of their villages, but succumbed to pressure as they were informed that without the grouping, no developments would be brought to their village.

“After the grouping, the respective villages remained villages independent of each other with each

village governed by its chief.

When the Government started to pay chiefs, it encouraged four villages to select one chief who would be overall chief for the grouped villages. Mr Motimane Nsala was then selected as the chief of the grouped village,” the judge said.

The defendants made an undertaking to upgrade the headman of Magapatona to one of record. This representation was made in writing and was further repeated at several fora by the Bamangwato Tribal Authority.

Officers at the then Ministry of Local Government and Lands replicated the presentation and copied this to other relevant stakeholders including the Senior Subordinate Tribal Authority in Tutume and the Director of Tribal Administration…

The Bamangwato Tribal Authority was competent to make the representation as he is charged with affairs concerning Tribal Administration in the Bamangwato Tribal Territory, said Sechele.

“His undertaking and or representation aforesaid were clear, unambiguous and devoid of relevant qualification. It is perhaps apposite to comment briefly on defendant’s polycentric argument to the effect that the upgrade was subject to availability of funds. The defendants countermanded their decision not for lack of funds but rather on grounds of irregularity,” said Sechele.

The plaintiffs, the Judge noted, were however not custodians of any procedure that ought to have been followed. The defendants were.

“In any case, the defendant’s witnesses conceded during cross-examination that they were in error when they maintained that there was procedural irregularity in the manner in which the issue of Magapatona upgrading was handled. They conceded further that all relevant stakeholders were in fact consulted,” Sechele noted.

Sechele continued: “It is also worthy of note that the defendants did not, at the time of revoking their earlier decision, take into account the plaintiffs’ legitimate expectation and neither did they afford the plaintiffs a hearing. The meeting called by the then vice president at Tutume kgotla was merely to communicate a decision that had already been taken on the matter and was non consultative.”

“I take the view, therefore, that the defendant’s decision to countermand or revoke the undertaking to upgrade Magapatona headman to one of record is liable to be reviewed and set aside, the Judge explained.

“In conclusion, it is ordered that the order to declare Magapatona a village is refused. The defendant’s decision to recall an undertaking to upgrade Magapatona headman to one of record is hereby reviewed and set aside. The defendant will bear the costs of this review,” said Sechele.