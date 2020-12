Five BDF members survive helicopter crash

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) is investigating a case in which one of their helicopters crashed upon take off this morning.

The director, protocol and public affairs, colonel Tebo Dikole confirmed the incident in a media release. Dikole stated that five BDF members that were on board survived the crash and are currently receiving medical attention.

He said that the relevant aviation experts are currently conducting investigations pertaining to the cause of the crash.

“In its continued

Banners

mission of defending Botswana’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national interests, the BDF wishes to inform the public of one of its Ecureuil AS-350 helicopter crash on take-off. The incident occurred this morning at 0900hrs near Mombo at Chief’s Island in the Moremi Game Reserve during an anti-poaching operation,” Dikole said.