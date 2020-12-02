Suspects wanted in Kopong man murder case

Police are following leads, but no arrest has been made as yet in the murder of a 26-year-old man of Kopong.

The deceased along with his two of his friends were attacked by two unknown men whilst sleeping in the car after running out of fuel at around 3am in Block 7 on Sunday.

Confirming the matter, the Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) deputy public relations officer, senior superintendent Near Bagali said investigations are ongoing to locate the culprits.

He stated that the deceased and his friends were entertaining themselves in Gaborone that night and met their fate after running out of fuel on the way back to Kopong village.

“After running out of fuel the lads parked [their vehicle] at the bus stop and took a nap only to be woken by strangers breaking into the car and assaulted them. The other two ran away and the deceased, who was the owner of the car, was left behind as he was stabbed to death with

a sharp object,” he said.

Bagali stated that one of the deceased’s companions escaped with minor injuries after he was also stabbed with a sharp object. Furthermore, he added that they suspect that the perpetrators are career criminals and wanted to rob the victims.

However, Bagali said the deceased, a Kopong native, has been identified by his family members and is yet to be taken for postmortem this week. The police boss assured the nation that the police have launched a manhunt to locate the suspects.

He called on members of the public to be cautious at all times because the festive season is fast approaching and theft cases are spiralling out of control.

“I am pleading with members of the public to avoid stopping to resting in the open at night because it is no longer safe to do so,” Bagali said.