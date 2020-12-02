FCC Deputy Mayor Gaethuse Ramolotsana PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Francistown deputy mayor Gaethuse Ramolotsana has urged Batswana to nurture the culture of helping people in need.

Speaking recently at the official launch of Gerald Estates All Stars Football Club and handing over of a house to Lebogang Zebra that was constructed after being gutted by fire in December last year, Ramolotsana said: “I encourage Batswana to keep the spirit of helping others during difficult times. It is good that the youth have also embraced the Setswana culture of helping those in need. Even the Holy Bible says that ‘blessed is the hand that giveth because it will receive abundantly.’ I encourage the brainchild behind this useful project Thabo Nyambe to continue with these good deeds.”

Ramolotsana also heaped plaudits on former president Ian Khama, who was the guest speaker at the event, for having kept his promise of always helping the underprivileged during and post presidency.

Said Ramolotsana to Nyambe, an Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) activist, in jest: “I did not think that Nyambe will invite me to this occasion because of our different political affiliations, but in times like this, we should put aside our political differences and lend a helping hand to those in need.”

Khama and Nyambe, club president to the football team, echoed Ramolotsana’s words.

Nyambe narrated how he spearheaded the call to help Zebra following her misfortune last year.

Nyambe made an appeal to the business community and people that have means to always help others in times of need.

Nyambe promised that every year, he will deliver a worthy project that will benefit the people of Kanana ward.

He thanked former president Khama for honouring his invitation and giving a keynote address during the event.

Khama, Nyambe and other speakers, in particular the councillor for Moselewapula ward Reuben Ketlhoilwe, praised Khama for

having kept his promise of contributing to worthy and noble causes, even after his presidency term expired.

Nyambe made a clarion call to Khama’s office to help him again in future. At the event, Khama donated football equipment to the Gerald Estates All Stars Football Club.

The former president thanked Nyambe for keeping and reviving the culture of Batswana.

“This is consistent with our culture of always helping people who are in need,” Khama said, further quoting the Bible.

Khama vowed to continue helping people who are in need. “This is the 848th house that I lend my hand to ever since I started assisting the needy in Botswana. I want to thank Nyambe and all the people who contributed to rebuilding this house making this a success. We should embrace the culture of helping others even in little ways because that is embedded in our culture,” Khama added.

He said: “When national imperatives call, we should keep aside our political differences and help those in need. I profoundly thank Nyambe for forming this football team because it will keep the youth busy in useful ways. We are living in times of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but we should not leave this pandemic to defeat us. I implore you to continue to help people like Zebra and others who are similarly circumstanced.”

The event was also graced by among others, Bobonong MP Taolo Lucas, the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president and UDC vice president Dumelang Saleshando, new UDC recruit and councillor for Kanana ward Kago Philime, and Ketlhoilwe.

Lucas was also chief walker at the sponsored walk organised to raise funds for the reconstruction of the house last year.