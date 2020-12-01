Letlhakane men held on murder allegation

PALAPYE: Three men have been jailed for allegedly killing their cousin and leaving another bedridden in hospital after a night of drinking at the Matswake Lands near Letlhakane.

The deceased was stabbed with a sharp object on Saturday night following a dispute that escalated from a petty squabble to a murder scene. He was discovered lying in a pool of blood by other family members the next morning.

Letlhakane police station commander superintendent Michael Maphephu said the men allegedly fought after drinking traditional brew known as Jabula at their homestead.

The trio, aged 18, 22 and 24, also beat their other 25-year-old cousin to a pulp. The injured man was rushed to Lethakane Primary Hospital where he is recuperating.

The deceased, whose age is still unknown, is also kept at the hospital morgue awaiting postmortem, as investigations continue in the matter. The trio was arrested at the same lands. They are yet to appear before the Letlhakane Magistrate’s Court.

Maphephu said, “Alcohol abuse

remains a mammoth challenge in my jurisdiction. The youth are mostly affected by consequences of substance abuse and it also causes distress to their immediate families.”

“Reckless situations like these present a difficult situation for the family. They are mourning the deceased, at the same time, they struggle to deal with the arrest of other members, which are also youngsters,” Maphephu added.

He noted that they had held counselling sessions in the village and its peripheries led by different stakeholders that included Botswana Council of Churches amongst others, but were afraid it appeared their efforts were not taken heed of.

“We cannot tire but continue to counsel the community about these social ills. Our advice is people should drink responsibly and know when it is enough to stop drinking,” he advised.