Sekati Kemmonye Sekati being kissed by his two wives PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

MANYANA: The uncle to Pastor Sekati Kemmonye Sekati’s second wife Mpho Makgabenyana said the family was happy with her decision to enter into a polygamous marriage.

Robert Sebitla shared the family’s happiness with The Monitor on the sidelines of their daughter’s polygamous wedding ceremony at Manyana Kgotla last week. The uncle was honoured that Makgabenyana’s family still believed and practised the Setswana custom.

Sebitla said the family was not shocked by Mpho’s decision because polygamy was part of the family’s history.

“We were not shocked at all to learn of Mpho’s polygamous marriage. Rraagwe mogolo Mpho o ne a nyetse basadi ba le babedi. Ke ditso tsa lwapa la rona. The family is happy about her marriage and we will be behind her and her family throughout,” he said, explaining how her grand father had married two wives and that it was part of their family history. Sebitla said following his niece’s intentions to be in a polygamous matrimony, he shared with other family members their history of polygamy and they collectively agreed and supported her choice.

He said even though Bangwaketsi chieftainship leadership declined to officiate their daughter’s marriage, they still believe that it was the right thing to do because it was part of Setswana culture. Sebitla stated that even though they refused to officiate their union, luckily they referred them to Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele of Bahurutshe boo-Manyana who supports polygamy.

“Nnyaa kwa Ga-Ngwaketsi nyalo e ga

Banners

eyo ebile bare boleletse gore reye ko Manyana ba ka se re nyadise. However, we are happy that the trio got married and Kgosi Mosielele officiated their union. Personally, I support polygamy because it is part of our culture. Nyalo ya lefufa le mo baebeleng e teng ebile ke ngwao ya Setswana,” Sebitla said.

Sebitla implored the newly-weds to respect each other and consider having consultations amongst the three of them for a successful marriage.

He applauded Sekati for his preference to marry two wives stating that despite being part of culture it is a good move, especially for the children.

Meanwhile, Sabata Motsire, 88, born of a polygamous family shared the same sentiments as Sekati’s decision of marrying his two wives. He stated that his father had two wives, his mother being the second wife.

“I grew up in a happy family and even today we are siblings and our children and grandchildren are a family. My father’s first wife had seven children and my mother had 11 children, but we grew up as a happy family,” he said. Motsire advised the young generation to consider the traditional marriage than the modern one as she said it was cheaper and there was consultation between the bride and the groom’s families.