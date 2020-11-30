Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

MANYANA: Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele of Bahurutshe boo-Manyana has warned men not to be excited by polygamist Sekati Kemmonye Sekati’s choice of marriage because his way is not for just any man to handle.

He said polygamy might sound interesting to young men, but it is not an easy choice and is not for just any man.

Kgosi Mosielele made these remarks when officiating the polygamous marriage ceremony of pastor Sekati and his two wives at Manyana Customary Court recently.

“Mme ke le tlhalosetse gore gase Rratshega mongwe le mongwe yo oka nyalang basadi bale bantsi. Go na le ditsamaiso tse di salwang morago, o tshwanetse gore obo o nale itsholelo e e rileng goka tlhokomela malwapa a mabedi ao le bana,” he said.

Kgosi Mosielele said he agreed to officiate Sekati’s polygamous marriage because he assured him that he would be able to take care of his two wives and children.

He went on to state in Setswana culture when a husband has intentions of marrying another wife there should be consultations between him and the first wife.

“Sekati’s polygamous marriage should not excite men. Lads should know that before marrying another wife they should get consent from the first wife. If she disagrees there will be no wedding. That is how Setswana culture is, go na le morero, gago itirelelwe, ga o tsoge fela obo ore o batla mosadi wa bobedi,” he said.

He said what Sekati did by marrying two wives is a Setswana culture that as the Bahurutshe boo-Manyana believe in and still practise. He stated that the peace and stability that Botswana is well known for is because of Setswana culture.

He added that the stability that the country is well known for begins at family level like what he did by officiating

a polygamous marriage. Mosielele said it was imperative to revert to the olden and conventional ways of raising children.

“There is an upsurge in gender-based violence that usually leads to murder cases because of the current poor family structures. Most fathers have abandoned their children, they do not take part in the upbringing of their children,” he said.

“Mothers raise their children as single parents and the boy-child is the one who usually grows up without a father figure to look up to. Let us bring back bogwera and bojale. We have abandoned Setswana culture for uncertain modernisation.”

Mosielele said girls and boys were taught how to become responsible tribespeople and citizens by the elders, but that is no longer the case. He stated that children are not taught about transformation, something that used to be core during the bogwera and bojale era.

“I am disappointed that some traditional leaders declined to officiate this Setswana marriage and are behind the modern marriage. We are faced with high divorce rates because we have abandoned our culture and Tswana marriage,” Mosielele said.

Meanwhile, Sekati and his wives were happy that Mosielele officiated at their marriage and he promised Batswana that with time they would see that their union was genuine.

“People have been having different views on our union across (social) media platforms, but I want to tell Batswana that me and my wives are proud of our Setswana culture and I would like to thank Bakgatla and Bangwaketsi for allowing me to marry their daughters in a polygamy marriage,” Sekati said.