Of late the nation has been treated to a movie-like series of events where accused persons in high profile cases had charges against them dropped.
Just last week the High Court ordered that ex-spy chief Isaac Kgosi and former executive director at Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority, Kenneth Kerekang be freed from charges relating to P250 million National Petroleum Fund case. The High Court found charges against them in the case to be irrational and unreasonable.
Just recently, Zein Kebonang and his twin brother Sadique had charges against them dropped in the same matter. Bakang Seretse is also looking to have charges against him dropped.
As if that is not enough, Wilhelmina Maswabi who is accused of swindling government of P100 billion for financing terrorism had criminal charges against her dropped as well. Others named in the case including former president Ian Khama, Bridget Motsepe and Kgosi are suing the State for more than P100 million.
These are few of the cases where the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has seemingly blundered and rushed to charging people before thorough investigations were conducted.
We thus stand to amplify the voice of Batswana that the Attorney General and the DPP should up their game. There is no doubt that besides the lawsuits, taxpayers have to part with huge amounts of money as legal fees. As Specially Elected legislator, Dr Unity
We also call on Members of Parliament to speak up against what we have been seeing happening. It is not about anyone wanting to see anybody being convicted; rather we want to see processes being thorough. This will also make Batswana appreciate that it is not that people with money get away with doing wrong, but rather justice should be seen to be equal for all.