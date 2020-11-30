It takes for anything to formulate into what it is expected to.

You cannot sow a seed and expect a harvest tomorrow. It is first a seed then seedling which eventually turns into a tree that either bears fruits or not. All that matter is how we respond to the time that independently moulds what we aspire to have. The process leans on the posture of our patience. Patience is a quality that enables you to wait in anticipation and hope, tolerating events that occurs in your space.

Patience is a suit for the optimist. The optimistic soul sees the vision vividly and comprehend that everything that occurs in the process works best for what is expected. The cautiously handle all matters because the manifestation process of our destinies is sensitive. Patience allows the process to mature accordingly.

Patience helps us to persevere in the storms that attempt to adrift us from the desired outcome. It is the pillar of strength and it is very strong when the goal is defined clearly. In patience there is comfort to cushion the impact released from our surroundings and circumstances.

Patience gives us time to understand the pros and cons of whatever course we are pursuing. Not only does it give time to the idea to materialise but also equip us with the character and knowledge to maintain that we are eyeing. Patience harvest the best version of ourselves; a strong sense of self- acceptance and self- esteem. Patience moulds a dominant quality of self- efficacy.

An impatient person has messy hands and they are prone to breaking and destroying. They touch and disorientate the shape and composition of our dreams. We make decisions at wrong moments and places. The impatient want to do things at their own ideal time and deny grace an opportunity to do what it does best; put things up together and launch at a mature moment. In act of patience, we predicate the measure our harvest. It is therefore an investment. There is completeness in waiting with anticipation and tolerating circumstances that be.

One day a young, Paul, man fell in love with a pretty young

lady named Joan. He made a huge mistake that had upset Joan and she was very angry at Paul. Upset as he was, Paul could not bear the thought of losing her loved one, the tried to make attempts to reaching and communicating his apologies. His temper and impatience prompted him to persisting his way through the heart of his beloved. That irritated the girlfriend and made her to resent Paul more and dumped him. All that she needed was time to digest the events that hurt her feelings and that process demanded Paul’s patience.

We need to be patient with one another because we are built of flaws. It is in patience that we are able to adjust to each other’s character and attitude. It is patience that contract a strong between us because we would be knowledgeable of each other persona hence our conduct would match the atmosphere that gives all peace. We ought to be patient with what to say to other as far as developments in our lives are concerned. The patience to be silence protects the sensitivity associated with what is expected to manifest. In the Bible, Zacharias was exited about the news that he will have a son called John. He was able to fulfil the command of Angel Gabriel to maintain his silence about the subject until it materialises. It was only patience that empowered him.

Patience repels anger. It accommodates all external energy that provokes our emotional well-being. It is said; the patient are slow to anger. They are content in all situations. Meekness seats at the edge of patience’s lining and add a touch of gold glazing on our persona.

