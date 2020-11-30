COVID-19 Forces Monggae Into Cushions

While some Batswana have thrown in the towel after losing their jobs as a result of COVID-19, for others it was an opportunity to start their own businesses.

Meet Matlhogonolo Monggae, the 25-years-old native of Otse in South East who is the owner of Matty’s Knots Corner.

In her words, it was the the pandemic that forced her into the business of cushion production.

It is one of a few, or select companies that offer unique cushions. She credits the pandemic for forcing her to take risks and start her own business which has not hindered her from making orders or “my customers from placing orders”. Monggae started the business in June this year after losing her job due to COVID-19. The business for now produces a variety of stylish cushions for decoration in bedrooms, living rooms, party deco and pallet foam mattress. It is located in Gaborone. She markets her products mainly social media platforms.

“I have a page called Mattys Knots Corner where customers can find me, I also use my profile on social media to advertise my products. I would testify that Facebook has the power to grow businesses, all of my customers contacted me

from Facebook,” she told BusinessMonitor.

Despite it being a start-up, Monggae explained that she has a good client base which has allowed her to keep working on her business.

“My products are unique because almost no one else is making them locally if not for a few, because the competition I have identified so far was expensive while my product is affordable because I do not import my product and my materials, I make this cushions from scratch to finished product,” she said.

Monggae is already thinking big as she plans to become a retail supplier in the future and also be able to offer tutorials to those who wish to get into this business.

For young people looking to become entrepreneurs, she advised them them not to underestimate their business ideas as they can make them happen.

Her theory is that lack of faith in business ideas will lead to their failure consumers buy into an idea if the owner has the confidence to make their idea a success.