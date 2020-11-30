Newly elected TAFIC chairperson, Tebogo Toteng says he will turn the club into a commercial entity PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Tebogo Toteng has promised massive changes at TAFIC after he was elected the club’s chairperson over the weekend.

The club has failed to privatize in the last decade but Toteng has promised that under his reign TAFIC will be turned into a commercial entity.

Toteng who is TAFIC’s former communications and marketing manager defeated Phemelo Oarabile and Christopher Ollyn for the position of chairperson in the club’s executive committee elections. Six people voted Phemelo while Ollyn only managed a single vote. Toteng got 30 votes. Toteng was always seen as the favourite ahead of the elections.

In his welcome speech Toteng said, “ I will delegate the day-to-day running of the club to my vice. I want him to release me to focus more on strategic issues such as commercialization, membership drive and database as well insurance cover for the players among others.”

“ The good thing is that the past immediate leadership has tried to restore the integrity of the club by doing things right from an administrative perspective. There was a strong element of accountability on their part. I assume in my favour that sponsors and strategic partners will find the club very attractive. An accountable club attracts sponsors. A foundation has been laid for us to achieve the commercialization mandate.” He further

said.

He also said that he has no doubt that with the foundation that has been laid by the previous committee it would enable his leadership to build Tafic into a commercial outfit that everyone can be proud of.

In the past there have been concerns that the club could not leverage on the goodwill of its brand to drive a commercialization plan and attract sponsorship because of lack of accountability.

Toteng added that the club would in the coming weeks appoint a committee made of experts from various fields to assist the club attain its privatization goals. He did not commit to promoting the club back to the premier league very soon. He however emphasised that there is need for the club to go to the elite league with a solid plan of staying there for good.

Former secretary general Foster Machola was elected Vice Chairperson while Obusitswe Pitlagano was elected secretary general. The position of deputy secretary went to Monty Mothibi. Teto Tswetla retained her position as Treasurer and Kabelo Dipholo got the position of communications and marketing manager. The club’s technical manager is Wililani Nteba. Timothy Dickson, Thato Mbenge and Tumalano Maposa.