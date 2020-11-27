Dow shaded DPP in Parliament recently PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Specially elected Member of Parliament Dr Unity Dow yesterday unleashed a broadside at the Attorney General (AG) and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for rushing cases involving corruption and white-collar crimes.

Responding to the State of the Nation Address (SONA), Dow said a tradition is growing within the country’s prosecutors where people are arrested and charged first and then investigations follow thereafter.

Although Dow stressed that she was not responding to any specific case, her remarks came as former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi and Kenneth Kerekang were being freed from charges related to National Petroleum Fund (NPF) across town in Gaborone.

Kgosi and Kerekang, an executive director at Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) are some of the accused persons in the P250 million NPF alleged money-laundering scandal.

Dow, who is a former Cabinet Minister, ex-High Court Judge and a fiery women rights advocate, said: “Many Judges, 50% of their cases is the government suing or defending against its own people and there’s something that is wrong about that picture. We are breeding pools of unhappy people and there has to be

an assessment at ministerial level about whether or not this case should go to Court”.

She also said the tradition seems to be that if there is a dispute, it must be taken to the Attorney General’s and later go to Court.

In her opinion, this country is spending a lot of money paying attorneys in suing its own citizens and that should be addressed.

“Also, the independence of the DPP. There’s a tradition that is gaining traction. In other countries, for white-collar crime, you get a report, investigate and arrest, then Judge. Here anyone can make a charge, then they arrest, and they investigate. If you hear a prosecutor saying they want an adjournment for further investigation, that’s wrong.

“Once you hear that, you must know there’s a problem and especially with white-collar crime which can take two to three years. Build up your case over time even with tapping of phones and come with a proper case. Once you charge, you have to turn over evidence and that’s a problem.”

In our clamour to deal with corruption, she added, sometimes we overreach.

“The DPP a ba kgobe kgetsi and get their facts right before running to Court. I’m not talking about any particular case. I’m saying don’t get

a report today and the following day you are charging someone. That does not work if you really want to get results.”