Online Bible viewer

With 30 years of overseas mission experience along with media and internet technologies, the Online Bible Crusade with Rev. Dr. Ocksoo Park which aired in 125 countries reached approximately 2 billion viewers worldwide and was televised in a total of 655 broadcasting stations.

Viewers commented, “Exact words of the Bible,” “Pure and precise words.”

With the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous worried people gathered in front of their TVs, radios, PCs and smartphones with their Bibles open to listen to the gospel.

The speaker Rev. Dr. Ocksoo Park is currently known as the most influential pastor who is leading the way in preaching the gospel all around the world. He has presented true salvation with the precise gospel through the Online Bible Crusade. Christian Leaders Fellowship and Good News Mission hosted the Online Bible Crusade with Park airing live in 125 countries with the theme ‘Repentance for the Remission of Sins’ from October 26 to October 29, 2020. The Online Bible Crusade sermons of Park are currently still being broadcasted on Botswana Television and also through DSTV Channel 289, it is being broadcasted to other African countries.

This Online Bible Crusade was organised by the Christian Leaders Fellowship and Good News Mission, which quickly transitioned to online services during the early stages of the COVID-19 breakout worldwide. The Good News Mission has approximately 2, 000 missionaries serving in 100 countries around the world, with the Online Bible Crusade translated into 54 languages through various media networks in each country.

This Online Bible Crusade was aired through leading national stations bringing together people of different nationalities, cultural backgrounds and races. In Africa, 330 million viewers watched through 188 broadcasting stations like BTV, Impact TV, TBN Africa, Ghana GTV, Kenya GBS, etc. In North America it was broadcasted by 97 stations including CTN, ABC, WATC 57, NBC etc.

From Central and South America, 191 broadcasting stations like Enlace, Rede Brazil TV, broadcasted the crusade. Rede Brazil TV produced a five-episode (one hour each), total of five hours documentary on Rev. Dr. Ocksoo Park during the crusade. Also in Asia,broadcasting stations showed it. In total, the Online Bible Crusade was delivered to about two billion viewers worldwide.

This was unprecedented and never in the history of Christianity, was there ever a time when this many people heard the gospel in such a short time frame.

Rev. Dr. Park’s sermons on Repentance and Faith and the Gospel, nine sessions,

Banners

90 minutes each, are currently being broadcasted on BTV.

Rev. Dr. Ocksoo Park stated, “Today, many Christian leaders say that we are still sinners despite the fact that Jesus was crucified for our sins”.

Then he asked if we will trust the Words of the Bible or we will believe doctrine. He added: “We must return to the Bible. The Bible says that our sins are washed,

‘By the will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.’ If the Bible says we are righteous, then we are righteous, and if it says that our sins are washed, then they are washed.

Let us not believe our words or thoughts, but believe the Bible”. He emphasised that man is justified not by works, but by the blood of Jesus Christ, and that spiritual life is not by the law, but by grace.

Denominational Pastors say, “We will preach this gospel to the ends of the earth”.

Denominational pastors from each country participated in this crusade. From Botswana, Rev. Gabriel Tsuaneng who is the General Secretary of Botswana Council of Churches, Honourable Councillor Mookami Tebogo Phillimon Motlhagodi, President of Organisation of African Instituted Churches in Botswana of African, as well as more than 200 pastors from Botswana attended the Online Bible Crusade. Chancellor of Epic Bible College in the United States, Rev. Dr. Ronald Harden, President Alekseev Oleg of Central Baptist Association in Voronezh, Russia, Christian Archbishop Rev. Kiseve Arthur Kitonga in Kenya, President Luther Prasanth Kumar Chatla of Bethel Baptist Gospel Union in India, President Rev. Tevita N. Banivanua of Fiji Church Association, and many more Christian leaders in each country, as well as 240, 000 pastors who belong to Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF), heard the message of the crusade.

All the pastors who attended the crusade expressed their hearts about preaching the gospel to the ends of the earth. Numerous comments are being posted on social media channels and bulletin boards of many of the broadcasting stations that aired the crusade.

From December 1, to 4, 2020, CLF will also host Online CLF World Conference for all Pastors, Reverends, Bishops, Elders and all Christian leaders.