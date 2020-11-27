Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre and AbariCom officials at hand-over ceremony

Leading Network Connectivity Solutions Provider, Abari Communication (AbariCom) recently powered Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre with a 12 months Internet supply expected to assist students in their studies.

Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre is an institution that caters for people with physical and mental disabilities based in Mochudi.

AbariCom Managing Director, Neo Nwako during the handover ceremony that was held at Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre said, “The Internet has immense potential to improve the quality of education, which is one of the pillars of sustainable development.

It contains a wealth of knowledge that is available instantly upon any search because of this the Internet has superseded libraries as a source for information gathering and research.”

He further stated that the main reason behind the donation was to equip students with the current methods and teaching techniques that are being practised in the education system. The Internet connection covers the whole institution extending to the hostels where the students can surf while in the residential lodgings.

The Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre staff, students, and Raserura community welcomed the development with open hands and excitement. Before

Banners

this development, the institution did not have any Internet connectivity.

“We hope that this development will boost confidence amongst students, staff, and community at large, we also hope that it a tool of community development that will lead to a sustainable economy.

At AbariCom we believe that a sustainable economy can only be created when there is an active community development system. We are looking forward to growing the relationship we share with Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre,” said the AbariCom Managing Director.

Over the years AbariCom has grown to be an influential industry player that has played a major role in different economic sectors such as education and health.

Meawnhile Kgosi Tlhowe said the donation was good investment that will go a long way in assisting the school in developing their students. He also pointed out that the donation would enable both the teachers and the students to be more productive.