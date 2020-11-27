Tumagole

It is dream comes true for local radio personality, Mmangaka Tumagole who has just won the Moreklue All Youth African (MAYA) award.

Tumagole was nominated under two awards namely, Entertainment Personality and On-Air Personality awards. In an interview with Arts & Culture, she said the MAYA awards were hosted virtually and were aired on DSTV on November 22, 2020. The awards were also posted on the official MAYA awards page on Instagram where winners were posted immediately.

“It was nerve-wrecking experience but I emerged successful. The win has brought work opportunities for me in Nigeria. I am currently in talks with about five media houses that are more than delighted to have me working with them in the next year.

I am yet to make a decision whether I am taking up the offer or stay in Botswana,” she said. Tumagole added that it was her first award ever. She boasted that she was the first Southern African to win the award, saying that it was beyond a blessing for her.

It was the opening of doors for many opportunities internationally for her. She also highlighted that she was not recognised in Botswana, so working internationally meant a lot for her. She said the gates to bigger opportunities across borders had opened which was good for her career.

She also advised her supporters to trust their dream and not to allow naysayers to bring them down. She said they should not let demotivated people shadow their dreams and be kind to people through their wins. The

Banners

awards were hosted in Nigeria. Tumagole worked as a radio personality for different local and international radio stations.

She got her first radio break after completing her Degree in Journalism and Media at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology at Kurara FM in the Northern Cape, South Africa. She did a co-host show on a programme dubbed Mahube.

From Kurara FM she came back to Botswana after a short year of employment and later landed a job at Gabz FM. The 27-year-old was given a late night show slot running from midnight to four in the morning. She also co-hosted Gumbafire with Big Fish from 6pm to 9pm every Friday.

Her late night show, dubbed Uncensored with Mmangaka, was running from Monday to Thursday every week.

It gave the young talented queen a breakthrough as she gained recognition internationally and was invited to partake in different shows. She left her job at the radio station last month.

Her dance videos went viral on social media like Facebook and others. Her clips were shared by some of the well-known celebrities such as Somizi Mhlongo, Dr Malinga to mention a few in 2018.

“I am grateful to the Lord Almighty. I am grateful to my family for the support. I am grateful to all Batswana and supporters across border that took time to vote for me. We have won and I couldn’t be happier,” she concluded.