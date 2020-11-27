The exhibition will unveil eight center pieces which will conclude Khomela’s paintings for 2020

The creative minds behind the Arts at Ate @ Design Exhibition will host local entrepreneur and artist, Thato Khomela in an event which will combine art, culinary skills and wine tasting from November 30 to December 5 at Ate@Design restaurant.

The exhibition will unveil eight centrepieces which will conclude Khomela’s paintings for 2020. Besides the art unveiling, the occasion will be an infusion of food tasting by Chef Thabang with his topnotch culinary skills.

The eight pieces which will be unveiled will have other supporting pieces and each will match with wines and meals creating various concepts.

Khomela revealed that with his artworks he wants to normalise art as a lifestyle and give it the recognition it deserves and prove to youth that there is life through art.

“From a tender age of drawing fountain shaped reddish coloured jelly to the seasoned man I have become, I promised myself not to let my culture perish,” he added.

Khomela also said through his art, he will engrave Setswana culture onto timeless pieces.

“My heritage shall live on canvas. With every stroke

of my paint brush, I will elicit emotions, stimulate thoughts, spark conversations and take Batswana down memory lanes to remind them of their heritage, their pride,” he poetically stated vowed.

He believes that with his art masterpieces, his children will tell their descendants that there once lived an optimistic painter who considered himself as a vessel, whose heart ached to see his culture and pride, perish.

Looking back, Khomela has won the President’s Day Competitions best drawing award in 2013. A year before that he clinched he best upcoming artist award. He draws inspiration from the interactions with his countrymen. Some of the paintings to see at the event are Potter’s Hands, Wisdom Calling, Versatility 1 and 2, Drowning in style, How and Why, and Meretlweng all of which were painted in 2020.