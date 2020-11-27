 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. BoFiNeT boost content producers

BoFiNeT boost content producers

CAVIN KANOKO Friday, November 27, 2020
20 content producers signed an agreement with UPICtv to produce content for the Internet Protocol Television PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The creative industry has received a platform to showcase local content internationally through the Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet) backed UPICtv.

Following the introduction of the facility, 20 content producers  signed  an agreement with UPICtv to produce content for the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) on Wednesday in Gaborone.

With the creative industry being one of the most affected entities by the COVID-19 pandemic in Botswana, the initiative comes at an opportune time to facilitate the recovery of the industry.

UPICtv has been hailed as a perfect platform for local content producers to tell local stories through films, documentaries and other content billed for the platform.

BoFiNet Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mabua Mabua promised the local creative industry at large that his organisation will continue availing the resources requisite to ensure that this project is sustainable.

He also said they have made a promise to young Batswana creatives that through this initiative, employment opportunities will be unlocked and that they will continue advocating and pushing this agenda until they have met the anticipated numbers of opportunities. Mabua  highlighted that their commitment to the creative sector by using UPICtv as a tool for the development of local content and leveraging indigenous knowledge, in efforts to preserve Botswana’s culture and diversify the economy.

A representative of

the content producers,  Afentse Lekolwane said it  was a great time to be a content creator due to the prospects that the platform presents for them and encouraged her colleagues to prepare for the opportunity.

She said they were hungry for opportunities and pledged to deliver on the investment made by BoFiNet to empower them, pointing out that they did not have any room for failure. “We are grateful for this Video on Demand (VOD) service because we have stories worth telling in Botswana and we want our stories to be told and heard globally and these two are important for our industry which is the story and the market.” she highlighted. 

Lekolwane also said they can no longer afford to produce low quality products that have been termed as ‘Botswana quality’ due to the global audience that is expecting to see quality local content on the platform.  The platform will continue to attract more local content producers with BoFiNet offering its support to the platform and the producers along with also opening the platform to more creatives who want to include their content in the service.

Banners

