 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Abandoned water pipes by a previous contractor and a farmer resisting ...
As the royal feud continues in Moruleng, Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela Kgosikgol...
Specially elected Member of Parliament Dr Unity Dow yesterday unleashe...
Charges relating to the P250 million National Petroleum Fund alleged l...
Banners
Banners
iskenderun escort iskenderun escort alanya escort adana escort afyon escort ağrı escort adana escort ankara escort antalya escort ardahan escort artvin escort aydın escort amasya escort batman escort balıkesir escort bayburt escort bilecik escort bolu escort burdur escort çanakkale escort çorum escort diyarbakır escort denizli escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort eskişehir escort erzurum escort giresun escort gümüşhane escort isparta escort izmir escort karabuk escort karaman escort kars escort kıbrıs escort gümüşhane escort kırklareli escort kırşehir escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort manisa escort mardin escort muğla escort muş escort ordu escort rize escort sakarya escort sinop escort sivas escort tekirdağ escort tokat escort urfa escort uşak escort van escort yozgat escort zonguldak escort
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. BOTC vows to fight dumping

BOTC vows to fight dumping

STAFF WRITER Friday, November 27, 2020
Covered: Bolux is one of the companies that benefited from Infant Industry Protection
SELEBI-PHIKWE: The Botswana Trade Commission (BOTC) has vowed to protect local enterprises against unfair competition brought on by imported goods.

A senior official of the Commission, Kesego Mogotsi recently told a group of entrepreneurs that the fledgling parastatal would enforce its mandate to shield local businesses against dumping of goods in Botswana by multinational producing firms.  “BOTC is going to use tariffs, amongst other instruments, to shield local businesses against dumping and other forms of unfair market tactics brought about by imported products,” Mogotsi said at an engagement with entrepreneurs.

Mogotsi added tariffs can and will be used by the Commission to promote domestic production, job creation as well as international competitiveness. She said it was an established and universal understanding that the use of tariffs could improve or expand a country’s source of revenue, remedy trade distortions and ultimately protect domestic industries from unfair foreign

Banners
competition. Mogotsi, however, told the entrepreneurs that the Commission would only be able to use tariffs to protect their businesses if it became aware of unfair trading practice taking place.

“We are always ready to conduct tariff investigations,” she said.

“Tariff investigations refer to a situation whereby research is undertaken in order to amend the customs duty or create a rebate or drawback.” Investigations will be conducted either because the Commission has noticed something that is abnormal in the market or if a member or members of the business community, according to Mogotsi, have alerted it of any of such.

Investigations by the Commission involve policy and sector strategies analysis, company visits and trend analysis. Trend analysis extends to markets, sales, employment and other indicators.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Okay! Okay! I concede...BUT!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Cialis 5 Mg Cialis Viagra Cialis 100 mg Viagra satın al elektronik sigara