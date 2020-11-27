Covered: Bolux is one of the companies that benefited from Infant Industry Protection

SELEBI-PHIKWE: The Botswana Trade Commission (BOTC) has vowed to protect local enterprises against unfair competition brought on by imported goods.

A senior official of the Commission, Kesego Mogotsi recently told a group of entrepreneurs that the fledgling parastatal would enforce its mandate to shield local businesses against dumping of goods in Botswana by multinational producing firms. “BOTC is going to use tariffs, amongst other instruments, to shield local businesses against dumping and other forms of unfair market tactics brought about by imported products,” Mogotsi said at an engagement with entrepreneurs.

Mogotsi added tariffs can and will be used by the Commission to promote domestic production, job creation as well as international competitiveness. She said it was an established and universal understanding that the use of tariffs could improve or expand a country’s source of revenue, remedy trade distortions and ultimately protect domestic industries from unfair foreign

Banners

competition. Mogotsi, however, told the entrepreneurs that the Commission would only be able to use tariffs to protect their businesses if it became aware of unfair trading practice taking place.

“We are always ready to conduct tariff investigations,” she said.

“Tariff investigations refer to a situation whereby research is undertaken in order to amend the customs duty or create a rebate or drawback.” Investigations will be conducted either because the Commission has noticed something that is abnormal in the market or if a member or members of the business community, according to Mogotsi, have alerted it of any of such.

Investigations by the Commission involve policy and sector strategies analysis, company visits and trend analysis. Trend analysis extends to markets, sales, employment and other indicators.