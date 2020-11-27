Violence in schools is one of the most visible forms of violence against children.

Violence in schools can take many forms, ranging from physical violence to psychological violence. It is often expressed through acts of bullying, intimidation and repression. Violence in schools creates insecurity and fear, which harm the general school climate and infringe pupils’ right to learn in a safe, unthreatening environment. Schools cannot fulfil their role as places of learning and socialization if children are not in an environment free of violence.

Toshio Ohsako posits that violence is a sensitive issue that provokes anxiety. Because it arouses emotions and has negative images, it requires courage to face it squarely. He goes on to say that violence is a natural human reaction to avoid unpleasant and painful experiences, but the reality is that both in society and schools, violence is increasing at an alarming rate worldwide, with a devastating impact on all sectors of society.

Every child has the right to live free from physical and psychological violence. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child requires states to take all appropriate measures to protect the child from violence.

School violence does not limit itself to the student population. Teachers are threatened with violence and even attacked on school grounds and in classes as evidenced by videos that did their rounds on social media in the recent past. We thus need to unpack this issue and even look at possible interventions that can be put in place to mitigate this calamity.

Types of school violence

Being threatened and intimidated

Being physically and/or verbally assaulted

Being bullied and/or cyberbullied

Causes

Environmental Impact

Race and ethnicity, income levels, and other measurable elements have often been singled out by public health experts such as psychologists and psychiatrists as risk factors that can contribute to anti-social behaviour, from smoking and drinking to violent behaviour and suicide. Investigators say, school performance, the nature of friends’ behaviours, and family relationships can also influence a child’s behaviour and that the more aggressive the social circle, the more prone to violence a child is. In short, immediate environments including schools, communities, peer groups, and families can exert a powerful influence on young persons' attitudes and behaviours.

Most schools experience gang behaviour, and in most cases, in Botswana especially, violence is gang related. The worst gang related violence resulted in a murder, years back, when two school gangs in Gaborone collided resulting in a knife fight and consequent murder.

Why do Junior Secondary or Middle Schools experience more cases of violence?

Researchers suggest two reasons for the higher rates of middle school violence. Firstly, that early adolescence is a difficult age. And that young teenagers are often physically hyperactive and have not learned acceptable social behaviour. Secondly, many middle school students have come into contact for the first time with young people from different backgrounds and distant neighbourhoods. It is thus important for parents to be present and prepare their children for early adolescence.

Community Environments

As with schools and families, communities can neglect children. If our communities are not responsive to the needs of families and their children, this neglect can develop into school violence. After-school and school vacation programmes must always available to keep children occupied. Idle hands, devil’s playground? Also, co-curricular activities can help shape children’s behaviour even as they keep them occupied.

A child who starts acting violently will often do so during periods of unstructured and unsupervised time. Juvenile-justice statistics world-wide show that, lacking after-school supervision, youth violence rises to above average rates between 3pm and 7pm. You should be worried

about what your child gets up to after school!

Family Environments

Although our culture expects the family to deal with childhood problems, contemporary society makes it difficult for parents to meet all their children's needs. The current economy, for example, often demands that both parents work; more children are raised by single parents including teenage mothers; and some children are subjected by their parents to neglect or physical, sexual, and substance abuse.

Ideally, parents should nurture and reinforce positive behaviour. When parents fail to do so, children may develop negative, and often, violent behaviour patterns. In addition, neglectful or abusive family environments can inhibit the development of communication skills; self-esteem can be seriously damaged. In homes where positive behaviour is not the norm, exposure to violence through popular culture may have a more profound impact.

Experts maintain that parental alcohol abuse, domestic violence, the presence of guns in the home, may encourage a child to follow in his or her parents' footsteps.

Regardless of family and community dependence on schools to educate, shelter, and discipline their children, most schools have difficulty playing multiple roles as educators, surrogate parents, social service, or law-enforcement agencies.

Effects on students

The effects of school violence on students are significant. Students exposed to violence at school suffer both physically and psychologically. The physical effects of school violence in the worst-case scenario of could involve death as in the case of gang fights. However, other physical effects can range from small scrapes and cuts, to developing insomnia, to severe and debilitating injuries that put students in the hospital.

In addition to the physical effects of school violence, there is often psychological impact that's not as easily seen. School violence that is not physical in nature, but that may involve bullying or cyberbullying, can leave deep emotional scars.

Bullying victims often develop anxiety-related illnesses, depressive disorders, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and sometimes turn to drugs and alcohol to numb the pain. Some may even consider, or commit, suicide.

Students who are victims of, or witness to, incidents of violence in their schools may also:

Skip school because they don't believe the school environment is safe

Drop out of school prematurely because they fear going to school

Develop irrational fears of attending school

Become aggressive themselves

In addition to having an emotional and physical impact on students, incidents of school violence can impact learning. It's nearly impossible for children who experience or see school violence on a regular basis to concentrate on their education and learning.

Research shows exposure to an incidence of violence contributes to lower test scores, but it doesn't necessarily impact grades because homework isn't affected.

However, learners who experience and or witness violence are often insomniac and consequently aren't able to concentrate on major educational tasks like testing.

Prevention Is Key: No one will ever know the exact reason as to what causes more extreme cases of school violence.

However, no matter the expert, one thing everyone can agree on is that violence in schools needs to stop.

Rather than focusing on what is behind violence in schools or what can happen as a result of it, everyone needs to become focused on preventing school violence.

“All over the world, young males and females, schooled in the art of patriarchal thinking, are building an identity on a foundation that sees the will to do violence as the essential way to assert being.” - Bell Hooks

SOURCE : Raising Happy children and providing safe childhoods - A Reader by Ministry of Women and Child Development USA