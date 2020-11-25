 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

In the backdrop of tensions between Botswana and Namibia over killings...
The suspension of CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has sparked question marks...
 The Botswana Football Association (BFA) took a swift decision to...
The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) did not brief Presi...
Banners
Banners
iskenderun escort iskenderun escort alanya escort adana escort afyon escort ağrı escort adana escort ankara escort antalya escort ardahan escort artvin escort aydın escort amasya escort batman escort balıkesir escort bayburt escort bilecik escort bolu escort burdur escort çanakkale escort çorum escort diyarbakır escort denizli escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort eskişehir escort erzurum escort giresun escort gümüşhane escort isparta escort izmir escort karabuk escort karaman escort kars escort kıbrıs escort gümüşhane escort kırklareli escort kırşehir escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort manisa escort mardin escort muğla escort muş escort ordu escort rize escort sakarya escort sinop escort sivas escort tekirdağ escort tokat escort urfa escort uşak escort van escort yozgat escort zonguldak escort
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Poaching suspect injures soldier

Poaching suspect injures soldier

PINI BOTHOKO Wednesday, November 25, 2020
BDF Anti Poaching Unit PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
In the backdrop of tensions between Botswana and Namibia over killings of alleged poachers, another suspected poacher has reportedly injured a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier.

BDF is investigating a case in which the suspected poacher allegedly stabbed the soldier with a sharp object during an anti-poaching operation. 

The director, protocol and public affairs, colonel Tebo Dikole confirmed the incident in a media release. He said the incident occurred on November 18, 2020 at the confluence of Shashe and Limpopo rivers (Shalimpo) along the international boundary.

Dikole stated that the stabbing occurred when a member was apprehending the alleged poacher for unlawful possession of government trophy.

“The BDF member is currently receiving medical attention and the poacher is in

Banners
police custody whilst investigations continue. As previously stated there continues to be a surge in organised poaching whereby poachers continue resorting to brutal tactics by targeting BDF members,” Dikole said. 

Dikole added BDF anti-poaching units would continue to fortify their resolve in dealing with poaching with utmost commitment as it threatens the country’s fauna.

Recently, four Namibian men who were believed to be part of a network responsible for cross-border organised poaching were killed by the BDF along Chobe River something that led Namibian mobs to destroy Botswana registered vehicles.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

UDC Legal debt

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Cialis 5 Mg Cialis Viagra Cialis 100 mg Viagra satın al elektronik sigara