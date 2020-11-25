BDF Anti Poaching Unit PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

In the backdrop of tensions between Botswana and Namibia over killings of alleged poachers, another suspected poacher has reportedly injured a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier.

BDF is investigating a case in which the suspected poacher allegedly stabbed the soldier with a sharp object during an anti-poaching operation.

The director, protocol and public affairs, colonel Tebo Dikole confirmed the incident in a media release. He said the incident occurred on November 18, 2020 at the confluence of Shashe and Limpopo rivers (Shalimpo) along the international boundary.

Dikole stated that the stabbing occurred when a member was apprehending the alleged poacher for unlawful possession of government trophy.

“The BDF member is currently receiving medical attention and the poacher is in

police custody whilst investigations continue. As previously stated there continues to be a surge in organised poaching whereby poachers continue resorting to brutal tactics by targeting BDF members,” Dikole said.

Dikole added BDF anti-poaching units would continue to fortify their resolve in dealing with poaching with utmost commitment as it threatens the country’s fauna.

Recently, four Namibian men who were believed to be part of a network responsible for cross-border organised poaching were killed by the BDF along Chobe River something that led Namibian mobs to destroy Botswana registered vehicles.