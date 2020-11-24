 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The suspension of CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has sparked question marks...
 The Botswana Football Association (BFA) took a swift decision to...
The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) did not brief Presi...
The Masego Mogwera-led Babereki Investments, a Botswana Public Employe...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Why BFA suspended Mfolo

Why BFA suspended Mfolo

STAFF WRITER Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Mfolo Mfolo. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE
 The Botswana Football Association (BFA) took a swift decision to suspend its chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo following the Under-17 age cheating scandal.

It left most questioning why Mfolo was the immediate fall guy in a saga that saw the team booted out of the COSAFA Under-17 tournament.

BFA has refused to comment further on the incident until investigations are complete. Investigations commenced on Monday, with a report expected out at least by the end of the week.

However, Mmegi Sport is reliably informed that the association took a decision to suspend Mfolo, as “the buck stops with him.”

“Four tests were supposed to be conducted before the team left, and only three were done. The crucial one was left out. That is the reason he was suspended. The president (Maclean Letshwiti) instituted a commission of inquiry into the incident, and a report

Banners
is expected by the end of the week,” a source close to the developments said.

“The powers at Lekidi felt that at the end of the day, questions of ‘why him and not who’, do not matter, as the buck stops with the CEO,” the source said.

BFA has refused to comment further on the incident, until investigations are complete.

The team had to take the ‘flight of shame’ back home this week, after their COSAFA Cup campaign was cut short due to the age cheating saga.

Some players failed an MRI scan test, and together with Comoros, Eswatini and Zimbabwe, Botswana was sent packing.

The nation has been unanimous that decisive action must be taken against those involved.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Botswana Governance weigh in

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Cialis 5 Mg Cialis Viagra Cialis 100 mg Viagra satın al elektronik sigara