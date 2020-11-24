Mfolo Mfolo. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) took a swift decision to suspend its chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo following the Under-17 age cheating scandal.

It left most questioning why Mfolo was the immediate fall guy in a saga that saw the team booted out of the COSAFA Under-17 tournament.

BFA has refused to comment further on the incident until investigations are complete. Investigations commenced on Monday, with a report expected out at least by the end of the week.

However, Mmegi Sport is reliably informed that the association took a decision to suspend Mfolo, as “the buck stops with him.”

“Four tests were supposed to be conducted before the team left, and only three were done. The crucial one was left out. That is the reason he was suspended. The president (Maclean Letshwiti) instituted a commission of inquiry into the incident, and a report

is expected by the end of the week,” a source close to the developments said.

“The powers at Lekidi felt that at the end of the day, questions of ‘why him and not who’, do not matter, as the buck stops with the CEO,” the source said.

The team had to take the ‘flight of shame’ back home this week, after their COSAFA Cup campaign was cut short due to the age cheating saga.

Some players failed an MRI scan test, and together with Comoros, Eswatini and Zimbabwe, Botswana was sent packing.

The nation has been unanimous that decisive action must be taken against those involved.