Stepfather Kills 4-Year -Old Son

Jwaneng Police are investigating a case in which a four-year-old boy of Ramokgala Cattle Post succumbed to his injuries allegedly caused by his 25 year-old stepfather.

The stepfather, who is yet to be named, was immediately taken behind bars as the police await postmortem results.

Jwaneng Police Station commander, Superintendent Thuso Basuti confirmed the incident, saying the stepfather is facing a murder charge.

Doctors at Jwaneng Primary Hospital certified the boy dead upon arrival on Friday when the stepfather and the little boy’s mother brought him in.

“The doctors established bruises on his body and reported the matter to the police. The police team was sent to the hospital

where they did a body inspection and saw bruises on his body that forced the police to launch investigations into the matter,” he said. Basuti said the police established that the stepfather had battered the little boy last Thursday. He added the stepfather is expected to make his initial court appearance after the postmortem results have been released.

“Investigations into the matter are ongoing because we are yet to establish what the beating was all about,” Basuti said.