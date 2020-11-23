Shirley Keoagile PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

A local fire-training institute, Mabapi Fire Fighting Services Training Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Botswana Association of the Deaf (BOAD).

As part of the partnership, Mabapi will offer fire evacuation, fire safety management training and first aid training to the deaf.

Speaking during the signing event last week, Mabapi managing director Maitumelo Mafhoko said there is a need for frequent fire safety training for people with disabilities and their co-workers in preparation for fire emergencies.

“Through our needs assessment, we realised that most buildings locally do not cater for people living with disabilities, especially during emergencies and evacuating a disabled person during such incidents may be a challenge,” he said.

According to Mafhoko, stairs are usually an option in cases of fire emergencies and they usually do not accommodate people using wheelchairs as in most buildings elevators are rendered inoperable in the event of an emergency.

“We realised that there are usually no evacuation people trained and assigned to assist people in cases of emergency, which means chances of getting assistance are low and most buildings do not have fire alarm strobe lights that people with hearing impairments

may not [take note of as they would not be able to] hear audio emergency alarms and will need to be alerted of an emergency situation,” he said.

BOAD executive director, Shirley Keoagile said there is a need for action in terms of building evacuation options other than stairs that can be accommodating to people with disabilities.

“Local buildings pose a danger to people with disabilities. Imagine when you are in a toilet and the alarm goes off, people will leave you there because they cannot hear,” she said.

Keoagile said disability doesn’t mean inability as they have brains and hands that can be used to play a role in the economy. She further called for financial assistance noting that most of their efforts never materialise because they do not have capital to fund their projects.

BOAD patron and Gaborone Central Member of Parliament, Tumisang Healy applauded the partnership highlighting that the deaf deserve opportunities availed to every individual in the country.