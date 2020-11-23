Batswana Are Habitual Buyers – Study

A recent study has revealed that Batswana are habitual buyers, University of Botswana Consumer Behaviour expert Godfrey Themba has revealed.

Habitual buying behaviour occurs when involvement is low and differences between brands are small. Consumers in this case usually do not form a strong attitude toward a brand, but select it because it is familiar.

Presenting during the just-ended Global Expo, Themba said even though there has not been enough studies done in terms of consumer behaviour, the available one has revealed that local consumers are influenced by social settings.

“It has come out that locals buy according to trends, they buy things that are stylish, prefer quality when buying, and they feel that expensive price reflects quality. Local buyers also prefer to spend less time moving around shops and do not want to search too much,” he said.

Themba added local consumers want value for their money, getting more for less and are influenced by culture and psychological factors like attitude.

“We are that nation that buys things because we are used to those products, we grew up seeing our parents buying them and prefer them,” he said.

Themba said there is a need for a national study to monitor consumer behaviour towards local products.

He said there is an

observation that local consumers have an attitude as they have low regard towards locally produced goods, which he said calls for initiatives that can change such perceptions.

According to the expert, it is through the #PushaBW initiative that can help divert the attitude towards local produce as they have the potential to compete in the regional space because of their quality.

In support of the #PushaBW initiative, government has committed to continue developing, refining and implementing initiatives such as Botswana Exporter Development Programme (BEDP), the Supplier Development Programme (SDP), the revised Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency Guidelines to provide funding, the SME Incubation Programme by Local Enterprise Authority, the Economic Diversification Drive, Global Expo Botswana and the Special Economic Zones, amongst others.

Through the revised BEDP, which was launched in October 2020 by Botswana Investment and Trade Centre and UNDP, government is capacitating companies to produce competitive quality products to penetrate both the local and international markets.

Government is also playing a part in encouraging consumption of locally produced goods and ensure market access as they will put in place relevant and targeted support measures that promote the expansion of domestic products and services.