The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which resulted in many countries imposing lockdowns, has had adverse effects on the business community.
Many businesspeople are still feeling the effects of the pandemic although some are back to business. While restrictions on a number of activities have been lifted and eased, the same cannot be said of the entertainment industry. The new normal for bars and liquor stores has left the businesses operating for a fewer days compared to their hours and days of operation prior to COVID-19. Liquor restaurants seem to be the ones enjoying better part of business in the new normal since the establishments are open everyday of the week. Even those operating for fewer hours and days are still better off, since there is some activity. There is the issue of performing artists, promoters, sound equipment hire companies, etc, whose trade is solely dependent on events such as festivals, dinner parties, cocktail parties amongst others. These people have not been able to work since the initial lockdown in April. The year is almost over, the poor souls have not had income in seven months. How do we expect them to survive? Of late many artists have been expressing their grievances, mainly talking about the hardships they are going through because they cannot do their daily hussle due to COVID-19 regulations. One local artist recently posted on his timeline bitterly complaining that while the government has made it vehemently clear that there shall be no events, there seem to be preferential treatment. The artist was complaining