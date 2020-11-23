Beaujolais Wine Tasting Defies Rain

Even though the rain almost put a damper on what was otherwise a festive celebration, that did not stop people from experiencing the French wine culture on Friday.

Alliance Française of Gaborone had organised Beaujolais Nouveau event to showcase diverse French cultures.

The occasion was a wine-tasting event that celebrates the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau.

It’s the country’s most famous “vin primeur” (young wine), produced in the vineyard of Beaujolais, located in the centre of France, north of Lyon. The wine is essentially made with the grape variety Gamay.

Its story began in 1951, when wine producers decided to protest against a new regulation and to sell their wine immediately after the winemaking process.

Nowadays, the Beaujolais Nouveau is an international event selling in the entire world on the third Thursday of November of every year.

With the COVID- 19 pandemic still here that did not bring people’s spirits down as they gathered together, to drink wine, have good conversation and stimulate their appetite.

The event captured the very essence of the culture of drinking the vintage wine, raw, fresh and unpolished.

For a product that hails from the beautiful and highly protected Beaujolais wine-producing region north of Lyon, it was quite interesting to see people enjoying it during the chilly weather as rain poured

outside.

Beaujolais Nouveau has those fruity aromas and flavors and tends to taste uniquely because it is fresh and unfiltered.

One has to love its style and it has those elements of fermented grape juice.

There’s a pureness, liveliness and freshness to the wine and as the tradition goes, it must be relished as soon as possible. Alliance Française cultural coordinator, Merapelo Mogojwe told Showtime in an interview that “the event would not have been possible without the significant support of our generous sponsors who saw it fit to partner us during these uncertain times we are currently going through.

“Bolloré Logistics sponsored with transportation of the Beaujolais Nouveau wine that we enjoyed.

The No. 1 Ladies Coffee House restaurant hosted the event. Thirdly, Lactalis Botswana, formerly known as Parmalat, sponsored the cheese.

The event was graced by the Ambassador of France to Botswana, Madam Laurence Beau who opened this event with a toast,” she stated.

The director of the Alliance Française of Gaborone, Aurélie Gbeffa used the platform to announce to the participants that Alliance Française celebrates its 40 years anniversary this year.