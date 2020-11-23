Heart Breakers

Three entrepreneurs this month released three exquisite songs that are not only good for the brain but also for the heart as well.

With absolute passion to be the new generation Boys II Men, the trio who go by the stage name, The Heart Breakers are coming up heavily into the music scene.

In an interview, a member of the group, Phenyo Ntswelebe said their combination consists of various gifts since he is a songwriter whilst Matthews Masuku is a videographer. Lefty Baleseng on the other hand is a designer.

The group so far has three extended plays (EPs) titled Sthandwa same, Take me back and Do not leave me.

“The EP was recorded and mastered at Hustle Movement based in Tlokweng. We distributed the hits to local artists like Mingo who

Banners

had interest in uplifting our potential considering that we are up-coming artists and willing to share our well-crafted art with other stage performers,’’ revealed Phenyo.

He also said their music will soon be distributed countrywide even as there has been a bit of hiccups triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our tracks are available on all social media platforms whilst our followers can always check out group rehearsals via Facebook Page branded The Heart Breakers Bait,’’ he added. The Heart Breakers aim at motivating and consoling lovers accompanied by their profound and luscious voices with low notes booming sonorously causing a sensation of relief and relaxation.