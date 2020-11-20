Treveron Media hosts lensmen battle

In their quest to recognise and motivate local photographers to keep up their good work, Treveron Media will host BW Photographers Awards on December 12 this year at Lodubeng Park in Kanye.

The event will take place from 6pm to 8pm.

Treveron Media is a photography and videography business based in Ramotswa. The awards are coordinated by Tshephang Mmoko and her partner, Tlotlo Tshekiso.

In an interview, Mmoko told Arts & Culture that their target audience is local photographers. She also said participants must be Botswana citizens aged 18 years old and above.

“We felt photographers are less recognised in our country though photography is the most important form of creative arts. Businesses depend on photography to communicate effectively with their target market. A picture tells a thousand words. Tourism, politics, archives just to mention a few, depends on photography. We want photographers to be given the recognition they deserve,” she explained.

Mmoko further emphasised that any photographer was allowed to enter the awards as long as they met the age requirements and were Botswana citizens. She said the awards categories include Photographer Of The Year that has five sections namely; wildlife photography, Landscape photography, Fine art portrait photography, Street photography and Food and beverages photography.

She further said they nominated three photos per category. She

said the winner will be announced at the ceremony.

“The one with more votes across categories will be crowned the 2020photographer of the year. The winner walks away with P10, 000. For now, we only have sponsorship in terms of services.

Our sponsors include Lodubeng Park, Canon, Social Light (Pty) Ltd, Kogae Cafe and Duma Fm. Our partners are MYSC-Kanye office and The Kanye Bulletin Woman2Woman Magazine,” she said. Futhermore, Mmoko explained that they chose to host the awards in Kanye because they believe that the village has potential to host such events of great calibre.

She stated that most of the events are held in Gaborone, so they wanted to bring the city to the village for a change whilst branding the village as well. The Jazz group--Boity Sedumedi, Psalmist Baleseng and their team would be entertaining the audience on that special day.

She said tickets were on sale and therefore urged people to buy and enjoy the first ever red-carpet photography event in the history of photography in Botswana. She also added that COVID-19 protocols would be observed.