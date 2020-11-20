According to this year’s format, participants are expected make digital submissions on the MAD website PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Following a long hiatus, local talent search show, My African Dream (MAD) is returning to the stage after agreeing a P350, 000 sponsorship with Mascom.

It was in 2011 since the show aimed at unearthing untapped talent from all across the country, was held before organisers decided to halt its production.

That was despite its popularity. Back then; it was almost norm that Batswana were glued to their screens to watch the show on Btv.

Whilst in the past, the search crew would go around the country auditioning individuals who want to showcase their talents, this year, however, the show returns with virtual auditions due to limitations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to this year’s format, participants are expected make digital submissions on the MAD website and sorted following which the public will be invited to vote for the Top 16 finalists.

From there, a Top 8 will be announced before a selection of Top 4 whose final performances will be broadcast live on Btv.

Speaking at the launch of the MAD 2020, team leader Losika Seboni highlighted the great impact that My African Dream National Talent Search has had on the growth of the arts and performance sector in Botswana.

“My African dream has been geared towards the cultivation of arts through music, dance and performance. Since 1996, MAD has given thousands of Batswana youth the platform to express themselves through the arts and has had success in the form of national icons such as ATI, Han C, Samantha Mogwe and many more,” said Seboni. Seboni also said

Banners

the show would run from December 2020 beginning with auditions and end in February 2021.

Mascom representative Shimboy Kgosiemang, said his company has always been encouraged by the growth of the Botswana arts and performance sectors. Kgosiemang said this has also encouraged the company to always want to associate and be a headline sponsor at many other industry enhancing initiatives and events over the years.

“Through this, we are able to write a story. We have gone on to see some of the biggest talents unearthed through this competition,” said Kgosiemang.

According to the organizers, the winner of this year’s competition gets to walk away with a cash prize of P50 000.00, a year recording contract with two-time award winning producer Bangu, Mentorship Marketing and Advertising Management worth P100, a brand new Haval vehicle, & Accommodation vouchers from Cresta and CBH Group among others.

The show’s contestants will also be given a platform to build social human capital to augment their growth as artists through the MAD Entrepreneur Workshops. Industry leaders have been roped in with the help of Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport & Culture as well as Footprints Advertising to contribute to the mentorship programmed.

On the judging panel, this year’s show will have radio presenter Kgosi Kgosidintsi aka Dollar Mac, renowned Jazz artist, Nnunu Ramogotsi and award winning music producer Bangu. The MAD 2020 season will be hosted by Peelo Mookodi.