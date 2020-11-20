Garogwe will receive 80% of all amount received by the sub-publisher from third parties

Local controversial jazz music of kea gana fame, Thabang Garogwe has signed a four-year deal with Sheer Publishing Company based in South Africa.

The deal was sealed on November 17 2020, therefore Sheer Publishing Company will have the exclusive right to print, publish and sell copies of Garogwe’s compositions in the licensed territory. Garogwe earlier this year released his fourth studio album titled Sesame Ke Le Nosi.

Amongst others, the latter will have exclusive right to license public performances for profit or otherwise. In return according the contract, Garogwe will receive 80% of all amount received by the sub-publisher from third parties in respect of its manufacture and sale of printed sheet music editions embodying the compositions.

“This is a mechanical and performance rights deal that will see Botswana music traverse the world, hence selling our country.

The partnership will create better royalties payout as Sheer Publishing Company works hand in hand with SAMRO, an international collecting company. It also comes as a good opportunity for other Botswana artists I produced for. This is so because I signed as a music producer, composer and a performer,” Garogwe revealed in a statement .

Garogwe, who recently

released his new sandal line named ‘MARTINAH- Flaunt your Authenticity’, in honour of his mother told Arts & Culture that the deal with Sheer Publishing Company is of good understanding and the beginning of good things for Botswana music.

“ I believe it will go a long way in positioning Botswana music internationally,” said the artist.

Sheer publishing is one of Africa’s largest independent publishing houses and has managed to expand its client base within the African diaspora. It provides a comprehensive range of copyright services to clients, both domestic, continental and international.

Some of Sheer Publishing’s clients have been with them since they started in 1996. Sheer Publishing is also a direct member of SAMRO, MCSK and COSON, the copyright collection societies in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria respectively.

They have music placements on movies such as District 9 and the Oscar winning Tsotsi and the Academy Award nominated Searching for Sugarman.

Sheer Publishing has placed music on television shows such as Private Practice, Jacob’s Cross and Big Brother Africa.