Kealeboga Sedumedi also known as DJ KSB of Mark Media Entertainment has released a new hit single called Phendula featuring South African vocalist, Juizee.

A song which is already making waves on local radio stations is the leading single of DJ KSB’s upcoming EP titled Focus package. Juizee is a talented vocalist from Limpopo known for the hit Hamba juba four years ago.

DJ KSB told Arts & Culture in an interview that Phendula is the first single since he last released a song late last year.

“Since COVID-19 hit us, I have been focusing on my other businesses like Kota Junxtion so with the release of this song, I am officially back,” he revealed. As for his collaboration with Juizee, DJ KSB was quick to mention that it was not the first time he worked with the SA vocalist.

“Juizee is such a talented artist. This is an Amapiano track, a genre I am not known for. Usually I specialise in Afro house but this time I tried something different. This is a gospel song as well in terms of lyrical content,” he stated.

The former Jika Jive member also

said through the song he was talking to God trying to tell Him that his prayers are not being heard. “I request to speak with God in a one-on-one conversation so that He can hear about my problems,” he said. DJ KSB said the song is available for free in digital platforms but the EP once it is released will be sold in digital stores. DJ KSB said he will soon be dropping the song in SA as well under Jozi Entertainment.

With the festive season mood likely to be halted by the current pandemic, Phendula is definitely a spirit lifter. It may be too early to tell, but with the right hype Phendula might as well become a contender for one of the songs of the festive season. This production is up there with giants of the Amapiano genre and DJ KSB didn’t forget to add his signature Afro house touch which has managed to make him relevant so far.