A social marketing agency based in Gaborone known as Those Guys will host a lunch day party called Your Circle on November 29, 2020 at The No. 1 Ladies Coffee House.

According to Those Guys Managing and Content Director, Brilliant Kodie, Your Circle seeks to shake things up and provide a day time local restaurant experience to cater especially for the urban youth.

Kodie revealed that Your Circle is set to bring together the best in local talent, from chefs, to photographers, poets, sound engineers, mixologists, videographers and more.

“The main focus here is to create a platform for underground talent to be appreciated so most of our suppliers are first-timers, women and LGBTQ community.

A platform, which can pay all the creatives involved what they deserve and support them, with our skills of branding, and enable them to stay relevant on their digital platforms,” he stated in a press release.

As Those Guys, Kodie said they will pay meticulous attention to décor and careful curated music will also serve to carry the vibrant energy of the event.

Amongst their objectives, he said was to showcase great local talent; black talent, especially from marginalized societal groups. Kodie said they also wanted to enable local restaurants to make more income to support their business, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We picked this restaurant because of the Botswana

narrative pride it embodies. When its name is mentioned, one immediately thinks of Mma Ramotswe, a great film about the Setswana livelihood. They will be responsible for our three course meal, which will be served to our lunch session ticket-holders. The event will start at 3pm and end at 9pm, due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he added.

There will be two types of tickets. Lunch session ticket is sold at P350 and gives the holder a three course lunch meal from a specially curated menu by The No.1 Ladies Coffee House and three spirit cocktails mixed with Sox’s Lemonade & Ice Tea.

There will also be a performance by Carmelo Yoko, a queer poet, and Thato Jessica, a very talented and versatile singer.

In addition, attendees will have the privilege to get their portraits shot by Giancarlo Laguerta against a beautiful tie-die backdrop designed by Valerie Brown, a talent multi-faceted local creative.

The after-lunch party ticket costs P100 and it gives the holder access to the second session where ticket holders will enjoy sets by Dj Dolly, a YAMA Best Hip Hop DJ Nominee, alongside a great icon queer DJ Peggy.