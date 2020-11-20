In fine company: Lahri PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Lucara Botswana managing director, Naseem Lahri has been selected as one of the world’s top 100 women in mining, BusinessWeek has learnt.

Every two years, Women in Mining UK publishes its list of the ‘100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining’ celebrating the contribution of women to the global mining industry.

This year Women in Mining received 1,100 nominations from 626 women in mining working at 356 companies, which is the highest since the launch in 2013, the publication stated. To make the cut, one had to be a trailblazer as well as advocate and empower while having the ability to persevere in the face of adversity.

Lahri’s performance in the mining industry has led to her being mentioned in global publications such as Forbes magazine and the New

Yorker as the youngest female to run a successful mine. Lucara owns Karowe Mine, which is globally recognised for its unsurpassed history of producing the largest diamonds in the world.

According to Lahri, she was inspired to join the mining industry after realising the impact it was having in the lives of Batswana and the economy. She noted that the diamond industry was a key income generating industry in Botswana.

“Seeing how the mining industry benefited individuals, communities and the nation at large motivated me to join the sector. The industry gives back to the country in a meaningful and sustainable manner,” she said.