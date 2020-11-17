 
  Mmegi
  News
  3. Boitekanelo students to stay put

Boitekanelo students to stay put

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Tuesday, November 17, 2020
The Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology recently rescinded its decision to transfer learners from Boitekanelo College to the Institute of Health Sciences (IHS) in Molepolole.

 This came after Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) and IHS institutions complained that the admission was done fraudulently since there are clear policies of how applications and admissions are done at IHS.

 The other issue of complaint was that the 14 students did not meet eligibility criterion, which is clear corruption.

In a letter dated November 13, 2020 by acting director of Institute of Health Sciences Thulaganyo Ketumile reads: “Whilst our department was making efforts to assist learners and foster the best outcome, it has since become apparent that our efforts

have caused misunderstandings across the IHS institutions and now the Botswana Nurses Union. We are learner-focused and wish to always provide them with a welcoming and conducive learning environment.”

The complainants had pointed out that three lecturers, who are BONU members, had lodged a complaint citing that it would create serious workload since other students, procedurally admitted, were already six weeks ahead on the curriculum.

“Some lecturers were having difficulties having both students who passed and those who did not pass in the same class,” the source said.

News

