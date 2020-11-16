Man Kills Woman, Turns Gun On Self

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Nata are investigating a murder-suicide incident that they believe a 48-year-old Didibakwe cattle post resident turned a gun on himself after killing a 51-year-old woman.

When confirming the incident, Nata station commander, Vincent Pitseetsile said the murder-suicide took place on Thursday last week in the afternoon at Basimane ward in the village. Pitseetsile said the man shot the woman at her compound at Basimane ward. He said the deceased woman’s neighbour, who heard the gunshots on the fateful day, reported the incident. The Nata police chief added that when the police arrived at the scene they found both the man and woman already deceased. “We do not know exactly what transpired for the man to shoot the woman. It is still unclear as to how the deceased persons were related to each other,” Pitseetsile said.

He added that for now they could only disclose that both the deceased persons were self-employed and

Banners

they stayed separately in their respective homes.

He said this was the first incident of this kind since the beginning of the year.

The police said the names of the deceased persons are withheld until their families have been notified. Investigations are ongoing.

In another incident, Shakawe Police are investigating a murder incident in which a 90-year-old man of Ledudu ward at Xakao village in Okavango Sub-district shot his 65-year-old younger brother killing him in the process. According to the same report, Superintendent Keitshokile Kebodiretse of Shakawe Police confirmed the case in an interview with the Daily News stating that they received a report on Wednesday morning from a concerned neighbour.

Kebodiretse said the suspect was expected to appear before Shakawe Magistrate’s Court while police investigations continue.