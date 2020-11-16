Trial Dates Set For Dablas Granny Murder Accused

FRANCISTOWN: The time of reckoning has finally arrived for two Kgaphamadi men who allegedly robbed, raped and murdered an old woman of Area W (Itekeng ward) a few years back.

Trial dates in the matters were on Friday set for November 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2021 and further remanded the accused in custody.

The duo, Moabi Morwalela, 23, and Modisakgotla Keganeditse, 26, are alleged to have brutally committed the offences on 74-year-old Grace Keakantse at Area W, also colloquially known as Dablas, in 2018.

The accused have been remanded in custody ever since they were arrested in connection with the charges.

They have made countless bail applications in the matters to no avail and are now awaiting judgement on December 9, 2020 concerning another bail endeavour before Justice Matlhogonolo Phuthego.

In typical Keganeditse fashion, he threatened to inflict violence on this reporter if he were to successfully get his bail granted following

his application in December.

This reporter’s supposed crime against Keganeditse according to the murder-accused is your truly having a ‘penchant’ to ‘write lies’ about him, which may ‘jeopardise’ his chances of ‘acquittal during trial’.

Previously, the accused were denied bail at the Magistrate’s Court on the basis that it was safer to remand them in custody to protect them from the enraged residents of Area W and neighbouring locations, who were vying for their blood.

After Keakantse’s murder, residents of Area W organised a protest march to the Francistown Magistrate’s Court protesting against cases of gender-based violence (GBV), which were and are still rampant in the country despite concerted efforts by the government and various non-governmental organisations to stem the tide.