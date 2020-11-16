The Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) staff recently donated 36 infrared thermometers to six schools in the Gantsi Region.

The organisation said they heeded government’s call to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by donating the thermometers to the Ministry of Basic Education, Gantsi Region. “Being driven by their compassion, BICA staff raised funds amounting to P20,597 and purchased 36 infrared thermometers, which will be distributed to six primary schools,” BICA said.

The beneficiary schools are Kgaphamadi, Kabakae, East Hanahai, Metsimantsho, Xanagas and Chobokwane.

The thermometers make part of the essential measures used in the monitoring and prevention of the spread of COVID-19. The equipment could

not have come at a more critical time for the schools, which are experiencing shortages of thermometers.

“I am very proud of the BICA Team for finding it in their good hearts to extend a helping hand and make a meaningful contribution towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 virus in our country,” BICA CEO, Verily Molatedi said when expressing her gratitude.

“I am hopeful that the thermometers will not only assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19, but will also enable learning to continue effectively in these schools.”