Health Generation Juices Hits Retail Market

Local juice maker, Health Generation says it is committed to providing fresh and quality products with its new retail offering –Nature’s Harvest organic juices.

The cold pressed juices incorporate the multifunctional profiles of fruits, vegetables and herbs that have health benefits and prime nutritional value, such as boosting human immune system, improves digestive system while it also lowers cholesterol as a result of their low-calorie count.

Natures Harvest juices are currently available in the freshly squeezed Orange juice, Beet Master, Citrus Quench and Carrot Juice. With over a kilogramme of fruits and vegetables squeezed into a 300ml, these juices have superior health benefits.

Health Generation manager, Judith Keofitlhetse tells BusinessMonitor that nutrition-minded consumers now have the option to continue their health-conscious journeys with local company’s new retail product line.

“The functional benefit found in cold pressed juices is fundamentally nutrition. With healthy ingredients becoming an increasingly important attribute over cost for today’s consumers, we found it important to meet this local market demand by getting into the retail space so that consumers can enjoy the added convenience of having healthy juices in their locality,” she says.

Keofitlhetse says

their juices have no added sweeteners or additional flavours as all of them are freshly prepared through the cold-pressing method. Once produced and bottled, the juices are taken through a High Pressure Processing (HPP) process.

This method includes cold pasteurisation in pure water which uses ultra-high pressure purified water to keep packaged food pathogen-free and allows them to stay fresh for longer. At very high pressures bacteria such as Listeria, E. coli, and Salmonella are known to be inactivated.

“The biggest benefit with our new Nature’s Harvest juice range is that now customers can enjoy the juices over a prolonged period. With the HPP process, we have now successfully extended our juice shelf life from five days to an impressive 30 days; all maintained through a cold line method,” adds Keofitlhetse. As the only local company currently packaging raw organic juices, Health Generation is at Square Mart (Food Lovers Market) located in the Central Business District (CBD) in Gaborone.