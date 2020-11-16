African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) has elected Philippe Tchodie as the new chairperson of the continental organisation at its sixth General Assembly.

The ATAF Council is elected for a two-year term to provide strategic guidance and leadership for the fulfilment of the organisation’s vision and objectives.

The new Council to preside over the destiny of the organisation is composed of Togo (Chair), South Africa (Vice-Chair), Burundi, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Rwanda, The Gambia, Uganda and Zambia.

In his acceptance speech address, Tchodie stated that the election of a Francophone Chair for the first time in the history of ATAF is testimony of the organisation’s Pan-Africanist spirit. Togo has sat in several of ATAF Councils including the incumbent one, but this will be the first time it occupies its highest seat.

“I am to all the Members for the trust placed on Togo and himself.

I pledge to use the opportunity of Togo’s presidency to further expand ATAF in Francophone countries, pursue reforms within the Secretariat to ensure greater regional representation and consolidate the progress so far

made in the financial sustainability of the organisation,” he said.

Amongst other key decisions made during the General Assembly were the adoption of the new ATAF Strategic Plan 2021 – 2025 and the Organisation’s Financial Sustainability Project report, taking an already prosperous ATAF to even greater heights.

They noted critical times ahead with the on-going debate on the taxation of the digital economy and the devastating blow dealt by COVID-19 on Africa’s economies and the need for ATAF to enhance its technical assistance towards domestic resource mobilization

The ATAF General Assembly further renewed the ATAF Executive Secretary’s tenure for an additional four-year term, as a prudent move towards ensuring stability within the organisation as it tackles the challenges related to the on-going reforms of the international tax system and impact of COVID-19 on revenue mobilisation.

The meeting was held virtually and was attended by 36 out of the 39 ATAF Members.