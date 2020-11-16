Ghavorr Returns With Naledi After 10-Year Hiatus

He used to sing about all sorts of fun during his Pusha summer and Joina fela days.

But after an absence from the music industry for over a decade, kwaito legend Ghavorr is making a return as a changed man with a different path.

The man whose real name is Ishmael Otlaadisa will release a single called Naledi today, which will mark his comeback.

Ghavorr released his one and only album in 2007 called Face to Face which went onto scoop the best kwaito album at the BOMU awards that year.

The artist told Showtime in an interview that he took a long time on the sideline but now his music video will also premiere on various media platforms.

“I have been concentrating on my TV business but the reason why I am making a comeback is because of something that happened to me earlier this year. People are experiencing the same thing but they decide to stay in that dark corner. I lost my daughter a day after she was born. It was a phase that was difficult for me and my family but we managed to overcome it through Christ,” he revealed.

Ghavorr also told Showtime that he released the

song to tell people that they could overcome anything if they stuck to Christ. He also revealed that the song Naledi is gospel mixed with genres like Hip Hop and Jazz. Ghavorr said back then he was very young as a kwaito artist singing about alcohol, fun and women.

“That Ghavorr was not careful about the content of his lyrics but with time and age, I have realised that what you say on the song is critical because people will follow what you sing about,” he highlighted.

Ghavorr said he is now back officially but with a different direction therefore people could expect more projects from him in the future. The man who used to collaborate more with artists such as P-Mag, Mapetla and other local musicians at the time said he would still collaborate with other artists in the future but as a reformed man he will not tolerate lyrics that do not build the society.

“We need to be very careful about our lyrical content,” added Ghavorr, who is currently a pastor at Humble Before Christ Church in Lobatse.