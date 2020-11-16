Bhezane

Upcoming local artist, Edwin Semanka also known as Bhezane has released a single called Avani under Lady Gee productions.

He focuses on house music, gqom and amapiano genres.

“I started music in 2015 with my single called All Night recorded and produced at Ouzman Productions in Thamaga. In 2016 I released my second single which was gqom produced by Chef Gustos. Now I am back this year with another single,” Bhezane told Showtime in an interview.

The young artist from Thamaga said he has worked with different well-known names in the music industry like ATI, Chef Gustos, DJ Chabo and DJ Bino. He also said after performing at the first event in 2018 he has never looked back. He said the intention is also to push the latest single to other countries.

“With the support of Gaone

Selebo also known Lady Gee, I am positive that this journey will be fruitful. The single will be on radio as well, we are going in full force,” he highlighted. Lady Gee Promotions is a music promotion company that provides services to upcoming artists like Bhezane.

He said the reason he is juggling three genres at the same time is because he is likes experimenting with his skills and talent whenever he gets the chance to do so. “As much as I have a specialty, I love to try out other genres because I have not yet made my big break,” he added. Bhezane further thanked Batswana for supporting him and following his music.