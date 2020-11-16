Former Mochudi Centre Chiefs coach, Philani Mabhena will receive the sum of P116,665 from his former employers

The world’s football governing body, FIFA has given Mochudi Centre Chiefs up to December 10 to pay former coach, Philani Mabhena an amount of P116, 665.

Mabhena had taken his former employers to FIFA demanding that he be paid P121, 100 allegedly owed to him by the Kgatleng giants.

He accused the club of failing to pay him his wages at the time when he was the head of the technical team. Chiefs had reportedly questioned the amount the P121, 100 amount claimed by Mabhena in their defence. Following submissions from both parties, FIFA awarded Mabhena P116, 665 which is payable by December 10.

Chiefs’ management has since sent an SOS to its supporters requesting for donations to help pay the debt. For couple of years, Magosi have been struggling financially after losing investor, Sayed Jamali. They struggled to pay players and former coaches, which eventually led to player exodus. It eventually caught up with them when they relegated to the lower division two seasons ago.

Mabhena is not the only former

coach to take the club to FIFA. His countryman, Bongani Mafu was also demanding payment of a total of P449, 500 for the time he spent at the club four years ago. However his case was dismissed by the world’s football governing body.

Speaking to Sport Monitor recently, Chiefs’ spokesperson, Pollen Makgane, said in his claims, Mafu had said he spent two years at the club while he only spent one.

“He said that he stayed with us for two years, forgetting that he spent the other year at Orapa United. Orapa United even confirmed that he spent the other year at that team so after stating our case with FIFA, he was asked to respond to our reasons, which he failed to do,” he said.

Despite the FIFA order relating to Mabhena’s matter, Magosi have been spared off legal fees of the case.