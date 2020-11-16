Zebras need a victory against Zambia this evening to move out of the bottom of Group H log standings PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

Zebras will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Zambia last week when the two sides meet again this evening in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

The game kicks off at 6pm.

Zambia came from behind to defeat Zebras 2-1 last Thursday at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. It was Zambia’s first win in the group, having lost two first matches. Zebras on the other hand went to Zambia with a single point from two matches in the group. The defeat now leaves Zebras sitting at the bottom of the group log standings.

This evening, Zebras are expected to use home ground advantage although they will be playing without home supporters for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions. The team has used the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium as its forte in the past because of the electrifying atmosphere of the supporters.

It

Banners

will be interesting to see how coach, Adel Amrouche plays around with his team selection this time around. In the first match against Zambia, Zebras started the game without experienced forward, Mogakolodi Ngele who came in in the second half. Ngele has been on form since joining his new South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). Amrouche is also spoilt for choice in the goalkeeping department with both Ezekiel Morake and Kabelo Dambe capable of keeping Zambians at bay.

Zambia will once again rely on its dangerous attackers, which include Ngele’s teammate, Justin Shonga, as well as RB Salzburg’s Enock Mwepu who scored the equaliser in the first match.