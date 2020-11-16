Current Botswana Softball Association (BSA) president, Thabo Thamane is still undecided regarding his future at the helm of the sport

The Botswana Softball Association (BSA) is in the process of introducing new election arrangement at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The changes would see the association coming up with procedures to be followed when interested parties campaign for elections. The processes are also meant to instill discipline ahead of elections.

BSA is going for elections in April but campaigns for executive committee positions have already started. BSA secretary general, Anastacia Tsuna Makwa told Sport Monitor that currently they do not have election procedures.

She said it is something that they need to incorporate when they revise the constitution. When asked if there is a period set for people to start campaigning for elections, Makwa explained that the secretary general should issue a statement requiring interested parties to submit names stating a deadline as agreed by National Executive Committee (NEC).

The amendments would be done during an AGM scheduled for November 28 at Travel Lodge. Meanwhile, the incumbent president, Thabo Thamane remains undecided regarding his future with softball. However, Sport Monitor has been informed that there is a team of women who have shown ambition of taking over the NEC.

The alleged women who are part of the team include Masego Kwape, Gloria Gaosikelwe, Naletsana Ditsele and Makwa. The team

is said to be sponsored by a certain businessman. However, the campaign team remains a secret.

For her part Makwa said she was not aware of the campaign team, adding that she would not seeking to retain her position next year.

“I just know that my last competitor who is a woman is the one standing for secretary general position,” she said.

Naletsana Ditsele, who is the South Zone manager said she felt her time had arrived to leave softball politics. She denied the allegations of being part of the all-women team, adding that she has done her part and it is time to hand over to somebody else.

“I am not intending to contest for any NEC position.

I have done my part and I would be handing over to another person. If what you are saying is true, they included my name in that list without my knowledge and I do not know that team,” she said.

Speculations are rife that on the other side, Katlholo Mosimanegape is also interested in trying his luck again to lead softball. Mosimanegape lost to Thamane in highly contested elections.