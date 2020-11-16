Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) spokesperson, Isaiah Ramontshonyane says they are disappointed by the turnout at the weekend's training sessions PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) organised a kumite training session at BOKA Dojo on Saturday.

The training was a flop as less than 20 junior athletes attended the event, conducted by national team coach, Sensei Christopher Ponatshego.

BOKA spokesperson, Isaiah Ramontshonyane said they were shocked by the poor attendance. He said they had expected 50 senior athletes and 50 junior athletes to attend the training. He said they thought karatekas would grab the opportunity with both hands because they have not been training due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed about the turn up. Our athletes have not been training for many months, some have picked weight and they are going to struggle to get into shape so this was a chance for them to resume training. Dojos are currently closed because of the pandemic so there has been less or no contact at all.

“Maybe they are scared of coming for training due to fear of being infected. However, we did all we could to make sure that all protocols were in place. We know that parents are still uneasy with the current state of the pandemic but we intend to

make sure that our athletes are safe all the time,” he said.

Ramontshonyane said the training session was the first and plan was to have other sessions in different parts of the country. He said athletes must be aware that as early as January, national teams would be selected and it is up to them to avail themselves. He said it would not make sense to select someone into the national teams who is not active.

Ramontshonyane said there were always complaints when the teams were selected with some athletes feeling that they deserved a slot.

“We are not here to do people favours,. Everyone must prove their worth. You must work extra hard for you to be in the national team. We have many upcoming talented young karatekas who are thirsty to be in the team. It would be embarrassing to see a senior athlete being beaten by a junior athlete. So it is up to them to step and come to the party. We hope to see more numbers in the next training sessions,” Ramontshonyane said,