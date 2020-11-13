Moses PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC) councillors under Francistown West constituency have dismissed as untrue rumours that the defection of the two Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillors to the coalition is unsettling.

Following the defection to UDC, rumours emerged that incumbent councillor for Monarch South ward, Tumelo Oduetse and former candidate for Kanana ward Thabo Nyambe were not happy about the move.

According to the rumours, the duo believe that the defecting councillors Kago Phillime and Otsile Moses posed a threat to their UDC member’s future election victory.

Phillime won against Nyambe by 800 votes to 727 in the 2020 general election. Additionally, Oduetse is believed to be feeling the heat as Francistown West parliamentarian Ignatius Moswaane’s blue-eyed boy Moses, has shown interest in contest for his ward.

In an interview with this publication, Nyambe said that he does not have any problem with his rival joining UDC. He also said that he is open for a rematch in the UDC primary election in preparations for the upcoming elections.

According to Nyambe, Phillime only joined the UDC but did not affiliate himself to any political party in the UDC, hence he believes he still stands a chance to represent the party.

He added: “Kanana ward was allocated to the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and if Phillime was to contest for the ward he would affiliate himself to

the same party.

If he then decides to join BCP then we will contest the primary elections”. He also urged the electorate to stay calm, as he does not have any problem with the new developments in the constituency.

Nyambe said Phillime’s defection to the UDC is a blessing in disguise and going to give him the upper hand in the next general election. He said that for now he is busy on the ground preparing for the 2024 elections. Nyambe has lost the elections for Kanana ward three consecutive times.

For his part, Oduetse dismissed the rumours, indicating that they are false and misleading. He said that he is happy that the two former BDP councillors defected to the UDC because politics is a game of numbers. Oduetse said they needed more people to join the UDC.

“I don’t fear anything if Moses joins UDC so be it because we need more members in order to win the general elections”. He further said if Moses decides to affiliate to the BCP and contest the primary elections, then he will not have a problem with the arrangement but wishes him well.